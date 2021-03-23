The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Rips DeSantis For Calling Florida A 'Freedom Oasis'

Screenshot from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been getting a lot of unwarranted good press in the mainstream media for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yes, the same reckless governor who recently called his state a "freedom oasis," practically inviting rowdy spring breakers to clog the streets with no masks, has won praise from Fox News, CNN, and the New York Times.

But Trevor Noah isn't here for that nonsense. He reveals what's really happening in Florida, while hilariously mocking DeSantis.

Funny and true -- so click and enjoy!

Ron DeSantis covid

