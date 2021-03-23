EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Rips DeSantis For Calling Florida A 'Freedom Oasis'

<p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ads/library/?id=476417106932581" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Boebert's ad</a> claims that she has "the radical left on the run" and solicits <a href="https://secure.anedot.com/lauren-boebert-for-congress/1776" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">donations</a> to her reelection campaign.</p><p>"The extreme woke liberals want to take our guns, cancel free speech, and end fair elections. And even end girls sports in America," Boebert falsely alleges in the accompanying video. "Please, donate what you can right now."</p><p>The ads began to run on March 22, six days after a shooter <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/17/us/robert-aaron-long-suspected-shooter/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">killed eight people</a> at three different spas in Atlanta. The ads were still running as of the morning of March 23, hours after 10 people were <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/23/us/boulder-colorado-shooting-tuesday/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">killed</a> by a shooter at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.</p>
<p>In contrast to the defiant tone of her Facebook ads, Boebert <a href="https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1374127157019095044" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on Monday night, "My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder." She also <a href="https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1374341720457023492" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> condolences to police officer Eric Talley, one of the victims of the Boulder shooting, on Tuesday morning.</p>
<p><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/527811559?dnt=1&app_id=122963" style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; height: 360px;" title="Boebert gun ad 03-23-2021"></iframe></p><p>Boebert has a long history of promoting firearms.</p><p>She <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/09/13/lauren-boebert-congress-409983" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">owns a bar</a> in Colorado called "Shooters Grill" that touts the fact that its wait staff carries firearms.</p><p>After being elected, she <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/boebert-capitol-guns/2021/01/04/a59f70f8-4e9d-11eb-83e3-322644d82356_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">produced</a> an online ad proclaiming her right to carry a handgun on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and on the streets of Washington, D.C.</p><p>In Congress, she has repeatedly <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/house-passes-gun-sale-background-check-bills/story?id=76387307" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">falsely accused</a> Democrats of wanting to take guns away because the party supports gun safety legislation.</p><p>In a recent congressional hearing, Boebert <a href="https://americanindependent.com/lauren-boebert-house-security-congress-guns/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">posed with</a> guns on a bookshelf behind her, lashing out at restrictions on taking firearms into hearings put in place after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.</p>
<p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
