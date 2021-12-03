The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

'What Wannabe Dictators Do': DeSantis Forming His Own Militia

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Critics are responding with alarm to news Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis is asking for millions of taxpayer funds to create his own militia force, separate from the existing National Guard.

CNN calls it "a World War II-era civilian military force that he, not the Pentagon, would control." And while the law allows for the move, it was created "as a temporary force to fill the void left behind" when the state's National Guard was deployed overseas, and "disbanded after the war ended."

But the highly-controversial Florida Republican, seen as one of the top 2024 GOP presidential candidates, is also making clear his motives are a further escalation in his war of words against the Biden administration.

"DeSantis also said this unit, called the Florida State Guard, would be 'not encumbered by the federal government.' He said this force would give him 'the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible.'"

It's also being seen as one more potential attack on science during the coronavirus pandemic era. All National Guard members must be vaccinated. DeSantis opposes all vaccine and mask mandates and has invited unvaccinated, fired police officers from others states to move to Florida – and offering them a $5000 payment.

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, now a U.S. Congressman but running to unseat DeSantis, called DeSantis' militia a "handpicked secret police" force.

Perhaps one of the strongest warnings comes from SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah, who calls it "the beginning of a 'Red Army' as the GOP prepares for war."


"The same Republicans who claim January 6 was not a terrorist attack but just a 'tourist visit' now tell us not to be concerned with Ron DeSantis forming a personal militia that he says will 'not encumbered by the federal government,'" Obeidallah adds. "This is a Red Army!!!"

MSNBC's Joy Reid likened the move to fascism, asking: "So… y’all know this is fascisty bananas, right…?"

Attorney and DeSantis critic Daniel Uhlfelder noted the governor's "classic authoritarian move" on bringing his son to the announcement.


"More setting up for 2024 coup!" tweeted Amy Siskind, The New Agenda founder and author of The Weekly List.

Research and strategic communication CEO Fernand Amandi describes DeSantis' move as "What wannabe totalitarian, fascist, authoritarian dictators do."


Related Articles Around the Web
ron desantis

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

After Slandering All Democrats As 'Communists,' Greene Cries She's 'Most Attacked'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

If it seems like it was just yesterday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene labeled the President of the United States and in fact every Democrat in the country “communists,” it was, which is why it might seem strangely hypocritical that the Republican from Georgia is labeling herself the “most attacked” freshman member of Congress in all of U.S. history.

Keep reading... Show less
marjorie taylor greene

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir.

Related Articles Around the Web
space travel
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}