Federal Agents Search Giuliani's Home And Office In Ukraine Probe

How Giuliani Became Trump’s Shadow Secretary Of State

FBI agents seized electronic devices belonging to former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani at his Manhattan apartment and office on Wednesday, executing a search warrant as part of a lengthy probe of whether he acted as an unregistered foreign agent for shady figures in Ukraine. Federal authorities reportedly also seized a cellphone belonging Victoria Toensing, a Republican lawyer and Giuliani associate, at her Washington-area residence.

The searches and seizures represent a major step in the investigation, which was stymied by the Justice Department under Trump and now appears to be moving forward rapidly under Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Washington Post reported that Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, had confirmed the search via text message.

Danziger Draws

