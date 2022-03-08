The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Russia Offers 'Humanitarian' Corridors From Five Ukraine Cities

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday pending Ukrainian agreement, Russian news agencies reported.

But most of the corridors would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have rejected in the past.

Civilians leaving the cities of Kyiv, Chernigov and Kharkiv would travel to Russia, some via Belarus, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement by a Russian committee charged with humanitarian coordination in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected earlier proposals to evacuate Ukrainian citizens into what he has described as "occupied territory" in Russia and Belarus.

People leaving the city of Sumy and Mariupol would, however, be given a choice of passage to Russia or to Ukrainian cities Poltava and Zaporizhia respectively, Interfax quoted the statement as saying.

Ukraine was given until 3 a.m. Moscow time (0000 GMT) to agree to the terms, Interfax said.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya told a U.N. Security Council meeting earlier that Russia had "undermined arrangements" for humanitarian corridors on Tuesday by insisting all routes would go through Russia or Belarus.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Richard Pullin)

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Kevin McCarthy Won’t Act Against ‘Appalling’ White Nationalists Greene And Gosar

McCarthy Won't Punish Appalling White Nationalist Reps

A couple of House Republicans spoke at a white nationalist conference, and the top member of their party in Congress seems ready to just wait for it to blow over.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar spoke at the far-far-right America First Political Action Conference, with Greene’s appearance following a “round of applause for Russia” led by conference organizer Nick Fuentes. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Greene and Gosar’s participation in the event “appalling,” but that seems to be as far as he’s going.

Keep reading... Show less
Kevin McCarthy

Bill Barr Blasted After Telling ’Today’ He’d Vote For Trump In 2024

Bill Barr Is An Opportunist After Saying He'd Vote For Turmp in 2024

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is continuing what some are calling his “whitewashing” history and “reputation restoration” tour, this time with a Monday interview on NBC’s Today show. It’s not going well.

Perhaps it’s because of Barr telling NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that he will vote for Trump for president in 2024 if he’s the GOP nominee, even though as he wrote in his book, Trump “lied about the election” and “threatened democracy.”

Keep reading... Show less
bill barr
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "873708481778106368", contdata: { title: "Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities -reports", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1646709470", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>