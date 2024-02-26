The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

S.C. Exit Poll: One Third Of GOP Voters Won't Back Convicted Trump

@reuters
troubled Trump

Former President Donald Trump

Photo by Marvin Moose

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Some 32 percent of voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary contest think Donald Trump would not be fit for the presidency if he were convicted of a crime, according to the preliminary results of an exit poll conducted on Saturday by Edison Research.The poll gathered responses from 1,508 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.

Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Helen Coster, editing by Ross Colvin

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Experts: Russia Is 'Already Spreading Disinformation' For 2024 Election

@alexvhenderson
Experts: Russia Is 'Already Spreading Disinformation' For 2024 Election

Russian President Vladimir Putin

From military aid to Ukraine to encouraging the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), President Joe Biden has been a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.

Keep reading...Show less

Sparsely Attended CPAC Ridiculed As 'Shell' What It Once Was

@crgibs
Sparsely Attended CPAC Ridiculed As 'Shell' What It Once Was

Scene from Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland

Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) — an annual summit of far-right activists, pundits and elected officials — used to be regarded as the beating heart of the conservative movement. However, one columnist recently said CPAC has now become a "joke" given its meager attendance.

Keep reading...Show less
far right
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}