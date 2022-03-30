The National Memo Logo

Sandy Hook Families Reject Alex Jones Settlement Offer

Far-Right, Conspiracy And Seditious Loon Alex Jones

InfoWars host Alex Jones recently put in a settlement offer in hopes of resolving the lawsuit he is facing from the relatives of those who died as a result of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

According to HuffPost, Jones offered $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve the lawsuit which accuses him of defamation due to his repeated circulation of conspiracy theories suggesting the deadly shooting never occurred. However, the victims' families swiftly declined that offer.

According to legal representatives for the families, the offer was a “transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”

The court filings shared online also include a statement of apology from the conspiracy-driven host. “Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused," the filing said.

The latest development comes months after a Connecticut judge ruled that Jones could be held liable for damages. There are plans for a trial date to be set for a judge to determine the amount of those damages. Jones' move was presumably an attempt to avoid trial.

Jones is also facing calls for his arrest after failing to appear for two different depositions. The plaintiffs argue "they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy promoted on his show."

“The plaintiffs subjected themselves to hours and hours of painful questioning by Mr. Jones’s lawyers — and Mr. Jones plays sick when it is his turn to tell the truth under oath,” wrote Alinor Sterling, a lawyer representing one of the families.

In addition to the case in Connecticut, Jones has also been found liable in similar lawsuits that have been filed in Texas by relatives of the school shooting victims.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

alex jones

