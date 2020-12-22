Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Oddsmakers Made A 'Killing' Off Trump Chumps During -- And After! -- 2020 Election

Oddsmakers Make A 'Killing' Off MAGA Supporters During Election

Offshore oddsmakers made a "killing" off of far-right Trump loyalists betting on the 2020 election, even after it ended, according to a Slate analysis.

Yes, even after Trump was declared the loser of the 2020 election, money from MAGA-touting Republicans kept pouring in, making the 2020 election the "biggest online betting event in at least American history," said the magazine.

