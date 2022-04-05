Endorse This: Kimmel Roasts Trump On Sarah Palin Endorsement (VIDEO)

The National Memo Logo

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's Endorsement Of Sarah Palin

Before there was Donald Trump and the launch of insanely unqualified, hateful and ignorant grifters who play to the lowest common denominator, there was Sarah Palin. Although the Republican Party is so utterly far-right, crazy and without an iota of democratic principles, we can now fondly look back on the late Senator McCain as a beacon of light and hope in the Republican party. However, he helped launch the rabid, hateful sideshow of buffoonery that is today's Republican Party when he made former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin his running mate.

Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun of former defeated President Trump's endorsement of Sarah Palin. Palin, who is among the 50 mostly wacko candidates running in Alaska's special election to fill the state’s at-large U.S. House seat held by the late Don Young for 49 years, got a hilariously dumb endorsement from Trump.

Trump, in support of the former Alaska governor’s return to politics, said “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down.”

“Even for Trump, it’s impressive to fit three lies into an 11-word sentence,” Kimmel cracked on Monday.

“But I guess ‘The Masked Singer’ money dried up and Sarah’s running for office,” he added. “Trump endorsing Sarah Palin is like paste-eating endorsing glue-sniffing. It’s ridiculous.” Kimmel also mocked Trump with what he’ll try to overturn next.

Watch The Segment Below:

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

Jimmy Kimmel

