Sean Spicer Gets Owned After Whining About Covid Science Changes

Image via @YouTube

After serving as Donald Trump's favorite footstool in his very brief time as White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer is certainly no stranger to humiliation. Best known for hiding in bushes like an infant in timeout, Spicer (or "Spicy) has since taken his penchant for public embarrassment to ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Sean Spicer doing his best Homer Simpson Impression 

sean spicer bushes Sean Spicer Bushes GIF Giphy



Most recently, the disgraced former WH Press Secretary weighed in on Covid-19 and, incredibly enough, complained about the changing science of COVID-19. Not surprisingly, Spicer was met with a ruthless smackdown.

“I’d hate to be an elementary school science teacher these days and to explain how quick ‘science’ changes," tweeted Spicer.

One Twitter user was quick to point out how science actually works, including uploading a photo of the Scientific Method.

Others took a more amusing approach to explain how science actually works.


Spicer's complete and utter lack of understanding basic scientific principles is perfectly in keeping with his party's virulently anti-science stance. His willingness to spread outright lies was markedly demonstrated during his brief stint as former President Trump's press secretary. It's really only a matter of time when he starts hawking his own discredited and insane covid "cures" like the rest of the right-wing clown show.

