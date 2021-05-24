The National Memo Logo

Sen. Rand Paul Says He Won’t Get Vaccinated Despite CDC Recommendation

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Sunday that he will not be getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Paul claimed that since he already had COVID-19, he believes he has immunity. Speaking with WABC radio in New York, Paul said he would not change his mind about not getting vaccinated unless he sees evidence proving that the vaccine is more effective than surviving from the actual virus. “Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers, or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated be...

Jewish Groups Denounce Greene’s ‘Grotesque’ Comment On The Holocaust

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is facing backlash for her latest blunder, where she likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust.

