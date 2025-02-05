Senate Republicans Threaten To Move Trump Mega-Bill Without House Nod
Top Republican senators are becoming impatient with the hold up around passing President Donald Trump's huge bill containing his main priorities – immigration, energy and defense — according to Politico.
Per the report, Senate leaders like Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) believe his fellow Republicans should move the legislation forward even before the House weighs in."We need to get moving,” the South Carolina leader told Politico.
The senator did send "a soft warning to the House," according to the news outlet, "saying he wanted to see what happened over there 'in the next day or two.'"
Similarly, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said,"We ought to move," referring to his Budget Committee colleagues.
Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-WI) told Politico, "I think if they fail to meet those deadlines that they set on themselves, then I think the Senate has to start moving forward."
Mullen has been assisting with coordination between Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).
