GOP Senator: 'It Will Take A Miracle' To Pass Trump's Big Ugly Bill
While Senate Republicans were meeting during a closed-door lunch at the U.S. Capitol, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets slamming President Donald Trump's so-called "Big, Beautiful Bill." This appeared to cause further fractures among the Senate Republican Conference.
That's according to a Tuesday article in NOTUS, which reported that Musk's tweets appeared to result in the rapid undoing of any progress achieved during the meeting, with GOP senators reportedly now "even further from consensus." The outlet reported that "the more likely a senator was to agree with Musk on the reconciliation bill, the more likely they were to have seen his online broadsides."
Musk's posts — in which he called the first major Republican legislative domestic policy push of Trump's second term a "disgusting abomination" — were primarily focused on the bill's ballooning of the federal deficit by trillions of dollars over 10 years. But other Senate Republicans have expressed worry about how the legislation's cuts to Medicaid will affect their constituents. A chorus of Republicans are now reportedly chiming in with proposed changes to the megabill, which would still need to be approved by the House of Representatives should it pass the Senate.
"It's called negotiating," Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said. "Everyone wants their fingerprints on it."
Other more moderate Republicans, like Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AL), are coming out against other elements of the bill. Collins has said she would oppose the legislation's cuts to PEPFAR — which funds AIDS relief efforts in underdeveloped nations — while Murkowski has railed against Medicaid cuts. Pro-Trump Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has also repeatedly warned that any bill that cuts Medicaid would not get his support, citing the high number of his constituents who rely on the program.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) — a more moderate member of the Republican conference — has not openly said whether he would support or oppose the bill in its current form, and has stayed mostly quiet on Musk's outburst, telling NOTUS that the tech titan is "entitled to his opinion." However, he notably said that it would likely take "a miracle" for the Senate to get on the same page on the bill anytime soon.
Even though Republicans enjoy a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and even though the GOP is taking the "reconciliation" route to pass the bill which only requires 51 votes, Republicans can only afford three defections if they hope to send any legislation back to the House. And even staunch conservatives like Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Rand Paul (R-KY) have gone on the record opposing the bill over its impact on the deficit.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.