Refusing To Back Abortion Rights Bill, Collins Shows True Colors At Last
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is under mounting criticism for refusing to support a Democratic bill that would make access to abortion the law of the land, as the U.S. Supreme Court, experts believe, prepares to reverse its historic 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.
Senator Collins, who repeatedly claims to be pro-choice, is being criticized after years of supporting then-President Donald Trump's judicial nominees at every level of the federal judiciary, including two of his three Supreme Court picks.
According to the progressive group Suit Up Maine, Collins voted to confirm of 208 of Trump's judicial nominees. She voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, but against Amy Coney Barrett, reportedly because she felt the vote should not take place so close to an election. But Collins did vote to put Barrett on the federal bench in 2017.
The anger against Collins on social media has been palpable Wednesday, but it may be about to get worse.
According to NBC News affiliate News Center Maine, Collins just endorsed former Maine Republican Governor Paul LePage for a third term. LePage was term-limited after two consecutive terms, but announced in April he is running once again.
For those who don't remember, LePage is a Trump acolyte known for making outrageous and vulgar remarks, is anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, and pro-death penalty. He opposes legalization of marijuana, opposes renewable energy, supports "school choice," opposes ObamaCare, wants to reduce the number of hospitals in the state, and has made racist remarks.
This was Gov. LePage in 2016:
"As Maine recovers from the pandemic, Paul is the best candidate to grow our economy," Collins said Wednesday in a pre-recorded video endorsing LePage, who once called himself "Baby Trump."
The outpouring of outrage against Collins is tremendous.
- Susan Collins calls Texas abortion law 'extreme' under more ... ›
- Sara Gideon attacks Susan Collins on abortion rights after Supreme ... ›
- Critics Rip Sen. Susan Collins On How Wrong She Was About ... ›
- Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted Kavanaugh considered abortion ... ›
- Susan Collins, Who Doesn't Actually Support Abortion Rights ... ›
- Sen. Susan Collins won't back abortion rights bill, arguing it contains ... ›
- Abortion: GOP Sen. Susan Collins will not support Democrats' bill ›
- Sen. Susan Collins won't support abortion rights bill - Los Angeles ... ›