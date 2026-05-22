Shady 'Left' PAC With GOP Ties Pushes Anti-Semitic Kook In Democratic Primary
With their House majority in peril, Republicans appear to be resorting to dirty tricks.
Aside from trying to gerrymander their way to victory, Republicans also seem to have created a shady PAC to prop up less electable Democratic candidates, in an effort to take competitive seats off the map.
The ads come from a group called Lead Left, a name clearly intended to mislead viewers into thinking they come from a Democratic-run group when, in fact, the newly formed entity has ties to Republicans.
Currently, Lead Left has spent nearly $1 million to prop up candidates like Maureen Galindo, an antisemitic kook, over Johnny Garcia, the candidate national Democrats are behind, in Texas’ 35th District.
That seat shouldn’t be competitive. Texas Republicans redrew it last year to give it a GOP lean. However, it is a heavily Hispanic seat, which poses problems for Republicans since Hispanic support for President Donald Trump and the GOP has fallen off a cliff thanks to Trump’s cruel immigration agenda and his poor stewardship of the economy.
GOP operatives told Politico that having Galindo as the nominee could help avoid losing a seat they purposefully drew to favor their party.
“None of these seats are easy wins for Republicans,” Vinny Minchillo, a Texas-based Republican operative, told Politico. “If we could get [Galindo] in the general, it would be a great opportunity.”
Democrats, meanwhile, have condemned Galindo after she posted a batshit-crazy statement to Instagram last week in which she said she wanted to convert an immigration detention facility into a prison for “American Zionists” and pedophiles, who she said are also Zionists.
At the same time, Democrats pointed out that Republican-tied groups, like the shadowy Lead Left, are running ads to try to boost her campaign in the May 26 runoff.
“House Republican leadership must immediately cease propping up this antisemitic candidacy,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement.
Garcia is even making Lead Left’s ratfucking attempt an issue ahead of the Tuesday runoff, running his own ad exposing Galindo for being a lunatic whom Republicans want to face off against because she is unelectable.
But Texas’ 35th District isn’t the only place Lead Left has meddled.
The group also ran ads in Pennsylvania’s Seventh District, trying to prop up no-name and underfunded Democratic hopeful Lamont McClure over labor leader Bob Brooks, a populist Democrat backed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and the DCCC.
However, those efforts failed. On Tuesday, Brooks easily won the primary, while McClure took third.
Meanwhile, Lead Left and another conservative group, American Action Network, ran ads against Democrat John Cavanaugh in Nebraska’s Second District, attacking him for supposedly being aligned with Trump.
While Cavanaugh narrowly lost the primary to Democrat Denise Powell, the outcome there may not dramatically change the race this November. Unlike Galindo and McClure, Powell is a serious candidate who raised enough money to compete. And Nebraska’s Second District is a Democratic-leaning district that political handicappers have said has a good chance of flipping.
Ultimately, Lead Left’s meddling is a desperate ploy from Republicans to try to hold onto power and yet another instance of how big money is corrupting our politics.
But sunlight is the best disinfectant, as they say. The more people know about who is behind the ads they watch, the less effective they may be.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos