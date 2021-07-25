The National Memo Logo

Air Force Ousts White Nationalist Enlistee After Bombshell Investigation

U.S. Air Force basic training.

Photo by Master Sergeant Cecilio Ricardo (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A well-known white nationalist has been booted from the U.S. military shortly after an investigation uncovered his enrollment in the U.S. Air Force and graduation from basic training.

An investigation conducted by HuffPost revealed Shawn McCaffrey's status. On Thursday, July 22, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek released a statement confirming McCaffrey had been kicked out.

"Information brought to the attention of his command after Mr. McCaffrey's enlistment led to an entry-level separation due to erroneous enlistment," Stefanek said without disclosing any specific details.

The publication reports that as of last month, McCaffrey was still in active-duty technical training and ranked as an Airman First Class. After learning of McCaffrey's continued enlistment, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif., chair of the military personnel subcommittee, sounded off as she demanded to know what type of recourse would be taken regarding McCaffrey.

In a statement addressing top-ranking officials of the Air Force, Speier wrote:

"I will be contacting Air Force leadership to find out why this individual ― who has his own author page on a website for far-right extremists, describes himself as an 'activist,' and co-hosted a weekly podcast in which he attacked Jews, women, LGBTQ+ people, the U.S. armed forces, and many others using unacceptable slurs ― remains on active duty and under review given the very public and abundant evidence of his extremist ties," Speier said in a statement at the time.

Speier's demand comes months after U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin released a memo detailing the Pentagon's planned efforts to confront extremism within the ranks of the armed forces. He made it clear no level of extremism will be tolerated.

"We will not tolerate actions that go against the fundamental principles of the oath we share, including actions associated with extremist or dissident ideologies," he wrote in a memo announcing the order.

shawn mccaffrey

