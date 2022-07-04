The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Six Killed By Sniper At July 4 Parade In Chicago Suburb

@AFP

Crime tape and American flag-themed sunglasses at scene of July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

Highland Park (United States) (AFP) - A gunman armed with a high-powered rifle shot dead at least six people at a parade to mark US Independence Day in a wealthy Chicago suburb on Monday -- the latest in a series of shocking mass shootings, this time on a holiday celebrating all things American.

Emergency officials in Highland Park, Illinois said around two dozen people, including children, were wounded with some in critical condition, and a massive police manhunt was underway for the shooter, who was still on the loose.

Police said they had apprehended a 22-year-old suspect named Robert E Crimo III, warning that he was considered armed and "very dangerous." A Chicago musician of the same age and with the same name goes by the stage name "Awake the Rapper" online.

Firing into the holiday crowd from a nearby rooftop, the gunman triggered scenes of chaos as panicked onlookers ran for their lives, leaving behind a parade route strewn with chairs, abandoned balloons and personal belongings.

"Everyone thought it was fireworks," one parade-goer, identified only as Zoe, told CNN.

"My dad thought it was part of the show, and I'm like, 'Dad, no... something is wrong.' And I grabbed him. And I looked back at him, and then it was just a sea of panic, and people just falling and falling."

As they ran, she said that some 20 feet behind her, "I saw a girl shot and killed... saw her die."

Zoe said they first hid behind a dumpster before police pulled them into the basement of a sporting goods store with other parade spectators, several of whom were injured, including a man who appeared to have been shot in the ear and a girl who was shot in the leg.

When they were finally able to leave, she told CNN, the parade route resembled "a battle zone. And it's disgusting."

Police officials said the shooting began at 10:14 am, when the parade was approximately three-quarters of the way through.

"It sounds like spectators were targeted... So, very random, very intentional and very sad," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli.

Lake County coroner Jennifer Banek said five of the six people killed, all adults, had died at the scene. The sixth was taken to hospital but succumbed to wounds there.

Fire chief Joe Schrage said among the wounded was at least one child, in critical condition.

Dr Brigham Temple of Highland Park Hospital, where most of the victims were taken, said that it was treating 25 people with gunshot wounds aged eight to 85.

He said "four or five" children were among them, and that 16 people were later discharged.

Police said the shooter was using a "high-powered rifle," and "firearm evidence" had been located on the rooftop of a nearby business.

"All indications is he was discreet, he was very difficult to see," said Covelli.

From Celebration To Mourning

The shooting cast a pall over America's most patriotic holiday, in which towns and cities across the country hold parades such as the one in Highland Park while citizens -- many dressed in variations on the US flag -- hold barbecues and other celebrations.

"On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," Highland Park's mayor Nancy Rotering said.

President Joe Biden voiced his shock and vowed to keep fighting "the epidemic of gun violence" sweeping the country.

"I'm not going to give up," he said.

Last week, Biden signed the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, just days after the Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public.

The shooting is part of a particularly grim wave in the gun violence crisis in the United States, where approximately 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

The deeply divisive debate over gun control was reignited by two massacres in May that saw 10 Black supermarket shoppers gunned down in upstate New York and 21 people, mostly young children, slain at an elementary school in Texas.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 309 mass shootings carried out in the US so far in 2022 -- including at least three others on July 4, though without any fatalities.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Actually, Joe Biden Is Playing A Bad Hand Pretty Well

@FromaHarrop

President Joe Biden

The price of gasoline is not Joe Biden's fault, nor did it break records. Adjusted for inflation, it was higher in 2008 when Republican George W. Bush was president. And that wasn't Bush's fault, either.

We don't have to like today's inflation, but that problem, too, is not Biden's doing. Republicans are nonetheless hot to pin the rap on him. Rising prices, mostly tied to oil, have numerous causes. There would be greater supply of oil and gas, they say, if Biden were more open to approving pipelines and more drilling on public land.

Keep reading... Show less
Joe Biden

Worker Injuries And Deaths From Heat Far Worse Than Estimates, Study Shows

Youtube Screenshot

Heat deaths in the U.S. peak in July and August, and as that period kicks off, a new report from Public Citizen highlights heat as a major workplace safety issue. With basically every year breaking heat records thanks to climate change, this is only going to get worse without significant action to protect workers from injury and death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration admits that government data on heat-related injury, illness, and death on the job are “likely vast underestimates.” Those vast underestimates are “about 3,400 workplace heat-related injuries and illnesses requiring days away from work per year from 2011 to 2020” and an average of 40 fatalities a year. Looking deeper, Public Citizen found, “An analysis of more than 11 million workers’ compensation injury reports in California from 2001 through 2018 found that working on days with hotter temperatures likely caused about 20,000 injuries and illnesses per year in that state, alone—an extraordinary 300 times the annual number injuries and illnesses that California OSHA (Cal/OSHA) attributes to heat.”

Keep reading... Show less
CLIMATE CHANGES
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "916803083430051840", contdata: { title: "Six killed in shooting at US July 4 parade", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1656974737", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "316764360067056737", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>