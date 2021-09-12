The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Will Former Flack Grisham ‘Set Fire’ To Trumpworld In Tell-All Memoir?

Stephanie Grisham

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

x

Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House press secretary and communications director without ever holding a press briefing, will publish I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House on October 5 under the Harper Collins banner, reported Axios.

"There isn't enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady's orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate," said a former West Wing colleague. "It's hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause."

A source close to the publication said Grisham "has receipts" from her time in the White House because, as the press secretary, her job required her to know what was happening.

"Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself," that source said.

She resigned on January 6, after four years in the White House, and is the only person who served under both Donald and Melania Trump, and one of the few who spent time in their private residence.

"When I heard this," the West Wing source said, "all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face."

Former staffer about to 'set fire' to Trump by exposing 'surprising new scandals' in tell-all memoir www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
stephanie grisham

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Christian Nationalists Predict Victory For Far-Right Recall Candidate

Larry Elder

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Christian nationalists in California are making an aggressive push to have embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recalled. The candidate they are advocating for heavily aligns with their own political agenda.

Keep reading... Show less
Newsom recall

New Texas Law Shields Online Hate Speech, Terror Threats, And Holocaust Denial

@DevilsTower

New Texas Law Promotes Online Hate Speech, Terror Threats, And Holocaust Denial

Photo from Greg Abbott's official Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the one-star state. In addition to gaining the cooperation of the Trump-flavored Supreme Court to strip away women's rights, Gov. Greg Abbott has been right on top of the threat to the coronavirus, promising to protect COVID-19 from any effort to slow its spread. It's that kind of dedication that has allowed Texas to both seize the top spot from Florida in new cases and hospitalizations, and support the local mortuary industry with more than 400 deaths per day.

Keep reading... Show less
texas social media law
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}