How Stephen Miller’s Racist Hysteria Endangered Our Afghan Allies

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
With the Taliban having seized control of Afghanistan, former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller is among the MAGA Republicans who is vehemently opposed to bringing Afghan refugees into the United States. Former Mike Pence staffer turned Never Trump conservative Olivia Troye addresses Miller's anti-refugee views this week in a Twitter thread, pointing out that he has a long history of pushing "racist hysteria" where refugees from Afghanistan and Iraq are concerned.
Troye, who has described herself as a "John McCain Republican," left the Trump White House last year in response to then-President Donald Trump's disastrous response to the COVID-19 pandemic — and she infuriated Trumpworld by announcing that she would be voting for now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. When Troye was part of Pence's staff, she specialized in national security matters and favored SIVs or special immigrant visas for Afghan refugees; Miller was adamantly opposed to them.
🧵There were cabinet mtgs about this during the Trump Admin where Stephen Miller would peddle his racist hysteria ab… https://t.co/RwciFOzDoJ— Olivia of Troye (@Olivia of Troye)1629473341.0
Miller expressed his anti-refugee views earlier this week during an appearance on Fox News, where he told host Laura Ingraham, "Those who are advocating mass Afghan resettlements in this country are doing so for political, not humanitarian, reasons…. Resettling in America is not about solving a humanitarian crisis, it's about accomplishing an ideological objective: to change America."
With the "change America" comment, Miller was venturing into Great Replacement territory. The Great Replacement is a racist far-right conspiracy theory claiming that liberals and progressives are trying to "replace" Whites with non-Whites in western countries.
Troye, in her Twitter thread, recalls how intensely Miller fought against refugees when she was part of Pence's staff:
The system wouldn’t budge, regardless of how much this was argued about in National Security Council mtgs. The Pent… https://t.co/iZlma5MS75— Olivia of Troye (@Olivia of Troye)1629473342.0
In her thread, Troye not only calls out Miller, but also, "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance — who is running for the U.S. Senate in Ohio as a MAGA Republican and has also come out against bringing Afghan refugees into the U.S.
To people like Ben Domenech, JD Vance & others who are making blanket statements & pushing narratives of convenienc… https://t.co/XKQJgJ0mcH— Olivia of Troye (@Olivia of Troye)1629473343.0
Grateful for everyone advocating the urgency of getting our allies evacuated out of Afghanistan ASAP & those who ar… https://t.co/hdP651ubAA— Olivia of Troye (@Olivia of Troye)1629473343.0
- Trump's Racist Immigration Policy May Leave Food To 'Rot In The ... ›
- Stephen Miller Pursues White Nationalist Agenda With State ... ›
- U.S. Sending More Consular Officers To Assist Afghanistan ... ›
- Evacuations From Afghanistan Speed Up As Taliban Promise Peace ... ›
- Under Trump, Republicans Favored Swift Afghan Withdrawal — And ... ›
- Mainstream Media's Afghan Blame Game Is Rigged For GOP ... ›
- Trump Scrubs Boasting About Afghan Agreement From Website ... ›
- Trump's Brilliant Plan? Bomb Our Afghan Bases,Then Withdraw US ... ›
- Pompeo's Hometown Paper Roasts His Afghan Hypocrisy - National ... ›
- Joni Ernst says Iowa should accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan ›
- Trump Endorses Prioritizing Afghan Refugees Amid Series Of ... ›
- Former Pence aide says Trump and Stephen Miller fought against ... ›
- Afghan War Vet Matt Zeller Shreds Stephen Miller, Says He 'Should ... ›
- Opinion | The right unleashes a new wave of fear-mongering over ... ›
- Stephen Miller Claims Biden 'Dealt a Better Hand' Than Any Other ... ›
- How the right wing is using Afghanistan to start a new culture war. ›
- Afghan vet eviscerates Stephen Miller for saying refugees aren't ... ›
- Afghan War Vet: Stephen Miller 'Should Be Held Accountable for ... ›