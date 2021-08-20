Trump’s Brilliant Plan? Bomb Our Afghan Bases,Then Withdraw US Troops
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
With the Taliban now in total control of Afghanistan for the first time since 2001, former President Donald Trump is claiming that President Joe Biden deserves all of the blame — failing to acknowledge Biden was essentially following Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's plan for withdrawing U.S. troops from that country, although at a slower pace. And Trump is being mocked unmercifully on Twitter for his ludicrous statements.
Trump, in a statement, said: "First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens — AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. You don't do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did. No chaos, no death — they wouldn't even know we left!"
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Trump's statement, commenting:
After reading Haberman's tweet, conservative attorney George Conway — one of Trump's most vehement critics on the right — posted:
@maggieNYT "dopes and babies"— George Conway (@George Conway)1629399265.0
Here are some more responses to Trump's statement:
@carmazon @gtconway3d @maggieNYT Interesting how he thinks they wouldn’t notice bombing bases to smithereens— KATHY FL (@KATHY FL)1629401757.0
the Trump statement today about exploding America’s military bases before the US military even leave Afghanistan, w… https://t.co/QZPhdkK6rB— Asawin Suebsaeng (@Asawin Suebsaeng)1629402085.0
So Trump's set of Afghanistan instructions were: 1 Have the military give up all their equipment 2 Bomb the bases… https://t.co/D8wMV1jCBu— Mark Sumner (@Mark Sumner)1629402666.0
You bomb the bases to smithereens and THEN bring out the military? https://t.co/HMq5tEzPt2— Josh Dawsey (@Josh Dawsey)1629399311.0
Likely 2024 Republican nominee is *insane* (in addition to: cruel, corrupt, incompetent, authoritarian, anti-US) https://t.co/UbohDRXJXa— David Rothschild (@David Rothschild)1629399565.0
@AndrewFeinberg Some, shall we say, flaws in Trump's genius idea: Take all the weapons and equipment away from US f… https://t.co/FmNqPn6nd6— Frida Ghitis (@Frida Ghitis)1629394447.0
Also: Super Genius Trump says we should have had thousands of troops in Afghanistan with no military bases or military equipment.— Jonathan Bernstein (@Jonathan Bernstein)1629400073.0
In fairness, this is the same guy who thought we should nuke a hurricane so his understanding of "how bombs work" i… https://t.co/rc6SdUnYn5— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal)1629397074.0
- Trump Scrubs Boasting About Afghan Agreement From Website ... ›
- Under Trump, Republicans Favored Swift Afghan Withdrawal — And ... ›
- UK Defense Minister Blames Trump 'Peace Plan' For Abrupt Taliban ... ›
- After 20 Years, Swift Taliban Takeover Damages US Credibility ... ›
- Afghan Taliban's brazen attack eclipses Trump's 'mother of all ... ›
- Leaving Afghanistan under Trump-Taliban deal could bring chaos ... ›
- Taliban claim suicide car bombing at Bagram military base, killing 2 ... ›
- Taliban attack on covert US base in Afghanistan complicates Biden ... ›
- U.S. Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' on ISIS Caves in Afghanistan - The ... ›
- Trump Says Biden Should Have Bombed Afghanistan Bases to ... ›
- Trump Is Leaving Biden a Mess in Afghanistan - The Atlantic ›
- Trump Hopes No One Remembers He Pushed for a Full Afghanistan ... ›
- Trump's Deal To End War In Afghanistan Leaves Biden With 'A ... ›