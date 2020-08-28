Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Why Steve Bannon's Arrest Was So Thrilling For Colbert

Stephen Colbert

Screenshot from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Among the perps missing from Donald Trump's White House audience of Republican super-spreaders last night was Steve Bannon, his 2016 campaign chief – who, like every other Trump 2016 campaign chief has run afoul of the law. But at least Bannon drew some attention from Stephen Colbert in a segment detailing the sensational fraud allegations against him and his "We Build The Wall" gang.

This is one of Colbert's strongest segments since the pandemic began – perhaps because he got into a little confrontation with the "Wall" gang last month. You see, after the Late Show aired a segment on their little wall's shoddy construction, they sent out a fundraising email claiming that "Stephen Colbert lied on his show and said that the Wall YOU built is 'falling apart.'"

Of course it is falling apart, just like their scam. So when Colbert learned that Bannon had been arrested on a Chinese billionaire's super-villain yacht, he experienced what he calls a "schadengasm."

You can figure out what that means. Click and chortle.


Compared To Democrats' Show, Republican Convention Was A Ratings Flop

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump never ceases to be status-obsessed and often tweets that his foes and adversaries fall short when it comes to ratings, crowd size and other things he uses to measure worth. But here are some figures that Trump is unlikely to be bragging about: the higher Nielsen ratings of the recent Democratic National Convention compared to its GOP counterpart, which concluded on Thursday night with a 70-minute acceptance speech from the president.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that Thursday night enjoyed "great ratings." But Trump didn't get into specifics or discuss the higher ratings of the DNC.



The final night of the 2020 RNC, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio, had "an average audience of 21.6 million viewers" — whereas former Vice President Joe Biden's acceptance speech at the DNC attracted 24.6 million viewers.Battaglio also notes that the audience for Trump's acceptance speech was "well below the 35 million TV viewers who watched him accept his party's nomination in 2016, and will fall short of the acceptance speeches of previous Republican nominees John McCain (38.9 million viewers in 2008), Mitt Romney (30.3 million viewers in 2012) and George W. Bush (27.6 million in 2004). TV viewing for both 2020 conventions is down from four years ago, as many viewers are likely to have watched some portion of the event through online streaming platforms which are not included in the Nielsen ratings."

One of the speakers on the third night of this year's RNC was Vice President Mike Pence. Bloomberg News reports that Pence's speech attracted "an estimated 17.3 million viewers," while a speech by Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, on the third night of the 2020 DNC attracted 22.8 million.


The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum notes that the third night of the RNC "was seen by roughly 25 percent fewer live viewers than the third night of the Democratic convention last week."

Pence's speech on Wednesday night, Grynbaum points out, was seen by fewer viewers than First Lady Melania Trump's speech on Tuesday night — which, according to Nielsen, attracted 17.3 million viewers.

