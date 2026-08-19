As Big Tech Imposes A New Feudalism On America, Let's Fight Back
"If you find that you've dug yourself into a hole, the very first thing to do is quit digging."
That old country saying has a newly urgent relevance to us today, for Big Tech, Big Finance and Big Government are colluding to dig us into the unfathomable hole of artificial intelligence. All across the country, entire communities are in an uproar as they learn that thousands of massive, billionaire-financed data centers are quietly being approved by their government officials, usurping farmland, local water supplies and each area's electric grid. Why? So uber-rich prigs like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos can impose their grandiose, zillion-dollar schemes to displace us human workers with super-intelligent bots.
What's not to like about that?
But wait ... there are other major problems, including the sickening drone of gigantic cooling systems in each data center, running non-stop year-round, destroying community tranquility and people's sanity; the sudden rise of global warming emissions caused by data center use of fossil fuels; the creation of easy targets for drone attacks on these sprawling interconnected computer networks; and the wholesale diversion of America's research funding and talent to the private projects of billionaires.
Far worse, though, is that AI is the key for Musk, Bezos and whoever to impose a feudal, fascist, technocratic rule over the rest of us — all in the name of progress.
Maybe we should question this "future" before surrendering to it! To help guide us, New York Times columnist Tressie McMillan Cottom recommends such useful books as The Nerd Reich, Technofeudalism, and End Times Fascism — plus Pope Leo's encyclical letter on AI. Follow Tressie's series on battling Big Tech at JimHightower.com/TMC.
Jim Hightower is an author, public speaker, radio commentator and former Texas Railroad Commissioner.
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