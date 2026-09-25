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With His Authority Waning, Trump Can't Make 'Super Intelligence' Happen

@kos
Trump at UNGA 2026

President Donald Trump addresses the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2026

Photo by Daniel Torok/The White House

Here is our idiot president at the United Nations Tuesday:

The United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control for the artificial intelligence—being spoken of so much now—here and after officially called “super intelligence,” changing the name. And the use of the word “artificial” makes intelligence fake, it makes it sound fake, and it is not fake. It’s actually amazing. But we have to be careful. In fact, it is exactly the opposite of what it purports.
From this point forward, all of United States’ documents and hopefully the world’s will be changed to use the much more accurate term “super” as opposed to “artificial.” So it’s “super intelligence.” In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence dash SI. SI. Let’s see if that goes. It sounds much better. It is much better. And it’s much more accurate.
Let’s see if I have any power. Maybe I do, and maybe I don’t, we’re going to find out pretty soon. Super intelligence.

The world isn’t going to start calling AI “super intelligence” because President Donald Trump said so. Hell, no one outside of the U.S. government is going to do it.

This is all nonsense gibberish without any practical purpose or point. Does he really think anything changes if he rebrands AI to SI?

So fucking stupid.

But buried in that rambling mess was a fun, almost self-aware comment: “Let’s see if I have any power.”

Trump has spent his entire second term discovering that saying something doesn’t necessarily make it happen.

Remember when he demanded that credit card companies cap interest rates at 10 percent, saying that they would be “in violation of the law” if they didn’t comply by January 20? Of course, there was no law, so credit card companies did nothing—and Trump never broached the topic again.

And remember when he promised to drive down prices on Day 1? Or the Department of Government Efficiency dividend checks? Or the tariff dividend checks? Or when he repeatedly promised to end Russia’s war in Ukraine within 24 hours? What about his countless declarations that his dumb war in Iran was over?

He says shit all of the time, then pretends not to notice when it doesn’t actually happen. And things are only going to get harder for him as he enters his lame-duck phase.

Trump can issue executive orders. He can control federal agencies. He can impose (some) tariffs. He can command the military. The presidency obviously carries enormous power.

But Trump has always imagined presidential power as something closer to a dictatorship. He has openly pined for a world where he says something and everyone follows his order.

That only works when people are afraid of him. And as Trump approaches the end of his presidency, there will be fewer and fewer reasons for anyone to fear him.

Surviving Republicans will increasingly have their own political futures to worry about, without carrying the Trump albatross. Businesses will have less reason to humor him. Foreign leaders can simply humor him and wait it out. And there’s no reelection campaign to restore his leverage.

Trump will obviously retain enormous power to create chaos and disaster right up until his last day in office, but his power to make everyone obey is nonexistent.

“Let’s see if I have any power.”

Well, he’s about to find out. And people ignoring his stupid “super intelligence” nonsense will be the least of his problems.

Markos Moulitsas is founder and editor of the blogging website Daily Kos and author of three books.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

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