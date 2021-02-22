The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Daily Show Unveils New Texas Energy Source, Powered By Hate

#EndorseThis: Fictional Power Company Uses The Hatred Of AOC To Run-- The Daily Show

Screen shot from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

How ridiculous are Texas Republicans? Facing a disastrous winter storm and a power outage that left millions frozen, the GOP responds by falsely blaming the Green New Deal. At a dire moment when leaders are needed, they play partisan politics -- topping with a helping of Big Lie.

The Daily Show brilliantly satirizes their despicable attitude in this (fictional) Texas power company ad. Powered by the hatred of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the Green New Dealer who raised $5 million to help Texas, this outfit's energy source is abundant in Texas and evidently renewable.

Click! You'll laugh!

CPAC Promoted Virulently Anti-Semitic Conspiracist As Featured Speaker

Donald Trump, then president, speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference in 2017

"President of the United States Donald J. Trump at CPAC 2017 February 24th 2017 by Michael Vadon" by Michael Vadon is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Research contributions by Alex Walker

Update (2/22/21): CPAC has cancelled Young Pharaoh's scheduled appearance following the publication of this article. Young Pharaoh's information has also been removed from CPAC's website. The theme of this year's gathering is "American Uncanceled."

