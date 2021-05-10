The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Texas Democrat Schools Republican On Racist 'Purity' Phrase

#EndorseThis: Texas Democrat Schools Republican On Racist Voting Law Provision

Screenshot from Rep. Rafael Anchía's verified Twitter (@RafaelAnchia)

Texas Republicans are adding fuel to the GOP voter suppression fire with a new law that promises to "preserve the purity of the ballot box"-- a phrase that has been used throughout the country's history to disenfranchise voters "deem[ed] unfit" to vote.

Since the Civil War, racist lawmakers have used those words to disenfranchise Black voters, as Democratic Texas state Rep. Rafael Anchía so eloquently pointed out to a clueless Republican.

"Are you aware of the history behind that provision of the [Texas state] Constitution?" Rep. Anchía asked Republican Rep. Briscoe Cain.

"I-I'm not," Cain answers.

Should've done more research, huh? Watch him endure the embarrassment he earned.

Texas Republicans intro'd new voting restrictions to 'preserve the purity of the ballot box.' This state rep grilled them on the term's nasty history

