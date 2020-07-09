Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Laughing At The Horses' Asses In Trump's White House

@nationalmemo

Screenshot of White House domestic policy official Brooke Rollins from The Late Show

The Late Show now features a series called "Tuning Out The News" – short animations that combine cartoon "news" characters and real live human beings, addressing the issues of our day. Or simply lampooning any convenient knuckleheads.

In this very brief but hilarious 'toon, the whimsical conceit is that the abject butt-kissing by Trump's servile staff might induce a horse to sing. If you've ever watched that kind of pathetic spectacle -- reproduced on Tuesday by the White House Domestic Policy Council -- this clip will look familiar. (Don't miss Brooke Rollins, who runs domestic policy, sucking up to "arguably the most successful businessman in our country's history.") And it will make you whinny with laughter.

Just click.



Blowing Up The Billionaires’ Big Con — And Its Connection To Covid-19

@Thom_Hartmann
Photo by Ervins Strauhmanis licensed under CC BY 2.0

This article was produced by Economy for All, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

About 75 percent of Americans trusted the federal government to "do what is right" when polled during most of the last years of the Eisenhower administration and early years of Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency.

In 2019, when the Pew Research Center released its most recent poll of public trust in the government, only 17 percent of Americans trusted their government. It's so bad that armed protesters have shown up nationwide to protest the "tyranny" of having to wear masks during a pandemic… and have been cheered on by the president of the United States and Fox News.

Keep reading... Show less
coronavirus