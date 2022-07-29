Endorse This! Jon Stewart Says "F*ck GOP Caucus" After They Ignore Veterans
At a press conference on Capitol Hill, Jon Stewart angrily called out hypocritical Republicans by name (ahem, Mitch McConnell) for doing what they do best: Pretending compassion for veterans while blocking legislation critical to their health and well-being. The bill in question would extend health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits. And they had already voted yes before they voted no!
“Ain’t this a bitch? America’s heroes, who fought in our wars, outside sweating their asses off, while these mother-f—ers sit in the air conditioning, walled off from any of it.”
The former Comedy Central star cited a tweet from Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), in which he wrote of an event on Wednesday, “I was honored to join @the_uso today and make care packages for our brave military members in gratitude of their sacrifice and service to our nation.”
“I’m used to the hypocrisy,” Stewart said. He then called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, contending that he lied to veterans he met with, and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), claiming he would not meet with veterans groups.