Endorse This! Colbert Lays Into Republicans Over Veterans Bill

After his former boss Jon Stewart assailed Ted Cruz and other Senate Republicans for voting against the PACT bill, meant to aid veterans affected by toxic burn pits, Stephen Colbert joined the chorus of righteous outrage by taking on Republicans himself.

“I’ve been making the political jokey make-em-ups for over 20 years now, and I have never seen anything so baldly cynical and pointlessly malicious as this,” he said. “And if there are children in the room, tell them to age quickly and please vote.”

Both chambers of Congress originally passed the bill, but due to an administrative issue, the Senate was forced to vote again. Twenty-five Republican senators then shamelessly flipped their votes, blocking the Pact Act’s passage, and making outrageously false claims about pork.

Evidently the incessant shaming by Stewart and Colbert forced feckless Republicans to do the job we pay them vastly too much to do and vote in favor of the PACT bill.

Colbert takes a funny shot at Donald Trump's Saudi golf tournament -- and the scary photo portrait of him there.

Watch the entire clip below:

GOP Candidate Mastriano Literally Runs Away From Reporters

Doug Mastriano

On June 27, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of the state, ran from journalists as they asked him about his involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and about his views on abortion rights.

After attending a rally he'd promoted at the state Capitol in Harrisburg in support of a bill aimed at punishing drug dealers who supply opioids that result in overdoses, Mastriano reacted to questions from reporters by immediately rushing from the scene. Several reporters posted video and images on social media of Mastriano running from them.

Focused On 'Celebrities,' Trump Fumbled His Chance To Kill Zawahiri

Ayman al-Zawahiri

Former President Donald Trump had the opportunity to eliminate Ayman al-Zawahiri, the 71-year-old leader of al-Qaeda, but he was more interested in terrorist figures whose names he recognized, according to a Tuesday Insider report.

Zawahiri was killed over the weekend by a drone strike in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, as President Joe Biden announced late Monday. The killing — which was met with praise across the board, including from world leaders — is the most crushing blow dealt to the al-Qaeda terrorist group since the 2011 killing of its founder, Osama Bin Laden.

