The Nation Is Rejecting Trump

Photo by ArtWithPam from Pixabay

By the time this is published, Joe Biden may be president-elect of the United States in all but name. While election authorities are still counting ballots in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and a few other states, the most likely outcomes appear to favor the former vice president, who pulled ahead in Georgia overnight.

What is also most likely — and indeed has already begun — is a tantrum of monumental magnitude by President Donald Trump and his fellow sore losers in the Republican Party. For months and years, Trump has sought to discredit any and every vote that might ever be cast against him. Four years ago, he said that Hillary Clinton owed her substantive popular-vote lead to "illegal" ballots, a fantastic claim for which he offered not a scrap of proof. This year, his new and equally ridiculous charge is that mail-in ballots have appeared from nowhere to deprive him of victory, again without any evidence at all.

The reason that Republicans have no evidence is the same reason that Republicans have never produced any evidence of significant voter fraud. It almost never occurs, despite their years of mythmaking on the subject, and it isn't happening now. Public officials are counting votes, many cast legitimately by mail, as Americans have done since the Civil War, when soldiers first voted while far from home. Their mailed-in ballots are legal and, in some states, counted even if they arrive long after Election Day. Depicting those votes as "fraudulent" is deeply unpatriotic.

Trump's supporters out on the streets — as well as on talk radio, Fox News and Facebook — need no evidence that the election is being stolen. They don't even need basic logic, as they simultaneously shriek, "Count the votes!" in one state while screaming, "Stop the count!" somewhere else. All they need is a command from the preening autocrat in the White House and they bark on cue. Some of them will even show up with guns.

On Election Day, Trump's manic minions went over the line in their zeal to intimidate voters who might not support their dear leader. They invaded polling places with honking trucks and obscene signs; they blocked streets and thronged buildings; and, in a few cases, they threatened their fellow citizens with assault weapons. They displayed no respect for their fellow Americans or the democratic process that is central to our constitutional order. They behaved like fascist thugs.

In this egregious misconduct, of course, the Trump gangs were merely imitating their boss — whose constant encouragement of violence and chaos has made a dark joke of Republican "law and order" rhetoric. For the duration of this election cycle, the Trump strategy has relied on threats of bloody "civil war" occurring if he loses. As we have seen over these four years, a fraction of his followers is sufficiently sick to carry out such threats. The white nationalists inspired and unleashed by Trump are now correctly categorized by federal law enforcement as the prime domestic terror threat.

Peaceful elections, peaceful counting of ballots and a peaceful transition of power are the hallmarks of American democracy, and every offense against those traditions is an attack on our country. It may not be "treason," a term abused relentlessly by Trump in his vicious tweets, but it is surely a betrayal of this nation's values and of the oath taken by the president and every other officeholder.

Sooner, rather than later, all the votes will be counted. Neither Trump nor his mobs can stop the completion of that democratic work, even if they cause difficulty and delay. Neither can his lawyers, at least not so far, although they will surely try.

And when that work is done, a few important things will be clear. Despite all the noise and intimidation, Americans stepped forward in unprecedented numbers to express their democratic will. We have not seen such a large proportion of the electorate actually vote for almost a century, and we have never seen sheer numbers of this magnitude, now expected to exceed 150 million. It is true — and, frankly, dismaying — that the corrupt and inept Trump has gotten more votes than he won in 2016. But his portion of the total popular vote is likely to be lower than the share won by Mitt Romney in 2012.

Regardless of the threats, intimidation and suppression, Joe Biden is on course to achieve a popular-vote mandate of historic proportions. While that majority won't make Biden president in our distorted system, he seems destined to win the Electoral College as well. Either way, however, the enormous turnout represents a robust national confidence in democracy and a powerful repudiation of Trump.

That just may be enough to save America.

To find out more about Joe Conason and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

Trump Delivers ‘Most Dishonest Speech Ever’ As He Clings To Office

Screenshot from Nov. 5, 2020 PBS News Hour/ Youtube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet


As election officials continue to count ballots across the country, President Donald Trump delivered a low-energy and belabored speech in the White House press room on Thursday in a desperate effort to seize control of the narrative.

His strategy was clear. He wanted to cast doubt on the results of the election and claim he won. Near the end of the speech, he said forthrightly that he's claimed some states and his opponent Joe Biden has claimed some states, "but ultimately, I have the feeling, judges are going to have to rule." (Biden has not "claimed" any states, which is meaningless, though some key swing states have been called in the Democrat's favor.)

Trump wants to trigger enough confusion and chaos around the election results so that he can take his case to judiciary, and possibly even the Supreme Court, which he knows is stacked with his ideological allies. The problem is, however, that as of yet, he appears to have no legal ground to stand on to actually challenge what appears to be the most likely result of the counting: a Biden victory in enough key states to hand him the presidency.

To support the strategy, Trump delivered a deluge of lies about the electoral process, trying to claim that he is victorious and being undermined by nefarious actors.

He started out by falsely claiming, "If you count the legal votes, I easily win." He has no basis for making this claim, and it's almost certainly wrong. He simply wants to declare votes against him as de facto illegitimate.

He claimed that no House Republicans had lost races in the November election, which was false, and that Republicans kept control of the Senate — which remains to be seen. Control of the Senate will likely be determined by runoff elections in Georgia, which won't be held until January.

He lied and said that his election observers were not allowed to watch the results get tabulated in key areas, a fact quickly refuted by people who had actually been on location. He lashed out at pollsters, who do indeed appear to have underestimated his level of support to some degree, but he falsely said they used "suppression" polls to try to discourage his voters.

In a contradictory rhetorical strategy, Trump tried to claim that he had won in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, where his lead in the reported ballots has been dwindling as more votes are counted. But when he discussed Arizona, where Biden is currently leading as the ballots are counted, Trump claimed that he expects to come out ahead as more of the vote is assessed. He alleged that votes continue to be "found" for Biden, suggesting they were somehow fraudulent, even though the counting process is simply continuing as expected.

He even said, "It's amazing how those mail-in ballots are so one-sided." While the mail-in votes being counted do tend to favor Biden, that's exactly what everyone expected — largely because Trump actively discouraged his voters away from using mail ballots for months. Election Day votes, predictably, heavily tended to favor Trump.

Overall, it was an incredibly weak display, the desperate act of a desperate man. It may fuel the fires of conspiracy that drive many of his fans, but it will likely discourage his allies from defending his case — because it is so evidently meritless.

Many networks broke away from covering Trump's speech in real time to fact check his lies. Even on Fox News, hosts were critical of the president.

"The election is not going his way," said Fox News reporter John Roberts. "He's trying to plan an alternate route to the White House."

Phillip Rucker of the Washington Post noted: "Keep in mind Trump is reading his speech from a prepared text, which presumably means that a number of aides helped him compose this litany of lies and attacks on the integrity of America's democracy."

"President Trump without providing any evidence for his claims says of Democrats: They are trying to "steal" and "rig" the election. He is saying many, many things that are not true right now," said Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour.

Daniel Dale, CNN's prolific Trump fact-checker, observed: "I've read or watched all of Trump's speeches since 2016. This is the most dishonest speech he has ever given."

