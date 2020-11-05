Biden Inflicts Historic Shellacking On Trump In Popular Vote
Reprinted with permission from DailyKos
In 2016, Donald Trump became president of the United States by receiving 2,868,691 less votes than Hillary Clinton. At the time, Clinton took 48.5 percent of the popular vote to Trump's 46.4 percent. With rampant Republican voter suppression over the past four years and a Republican-induced out-of-control pandemic in our country, how many people would and could vote in 2020 was in question. We all suspected that turnout would be high. Could it be as high as the record-setting 69,498,516 that voted for Barack Obama in 2008, when he defeated Republican Sen. John McCain?
With over 101 million early votes cast, projections that Tuesday's election would be the highest turnout—around 160 million or 67 percent of the eligible electorate—in American history seem secure. As of Wednesday, Joe Biden received 70,037,467 counted votes, or 50.2 percent of the popular vote, to Donald Trump's 67,013,920 . So far, 3,023,547 more people voted for Joe Biden than Trump.
While the Electoral College is set up to stifle the size of the shellacking Trump is taking, the final numbers are projected to be even more egregiously in favor of Biden.
It probably works out to Biden getting 52-ish percent of the popular vote on a turnout of 155 million-ish votes, wh… https://t.co/nXYD8LXSzq— Nate Silver (@Nate Silver)1604490192.0