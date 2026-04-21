Karma Comes For Alex Jones, On The Verge Of Losing His Evil Media Empire
Still reeling from a verbal dressing-down from President Donald Trump that was heard around the world, conspiracy theorist and right-wing podcaster Alex Jones has reached a new level of public humiliation.
On Monday, The Onion announced that its deal to take over Jones’ infamous Infowars is near completion.
The Onion entered into an agreement with Gregory Milligan, who was appointed by a bankruptcy court to manage Infowars, to turn it into a satirical website and media property. Courts still have to approve the final deal, so it will remain in Jones’ hands until then.
The original deal was first announced in 2024 but has been in a state of limbo following objections from Jones and his allies.
“There is a moment in your life where you see a bunch of evil shit happening, and you have a chance to stop something that is particularly egregious. And if you walk away from it, I just don’t know why you’re alive,” The Onion CEO Ben Collins told podcaster Pablo Torre during a discussion of his decision to buy Infowars on Monday.
Jones lost control of his brand after the families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting triumphed in a defamation case against him. Jones had pushed false theories about the shooting, including lies that it was a “false flag” operation. The families were awarded nearly $1 billion, and Jones’ company declared bankruptcy.
The Onion said it has hired comedian Tim Heidecker to serve as creative director for the new Infowars site. And in its first video teasing the new venture, the tone is clearly a satirical take on Jones’ absurdist conspiracy rantings.
https://www.theonion.info/
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— The Onion (@theonion.com) April 20, 2026 at 1:03 PM
“I just thought it would be just a beautiful joke if we could take this pretty toxic, negative, destructive force of Infowars and rebrand it as this beautiful place for our creativity,” Heidecker told The New York Times.
Jones first became a well-known figure by arguing that 9/11 was a plot by the federal government, and he went viral years ago for claiming that chemicals were added to drinking water to “turn frogs gay.”
Earlier this month, Trump referred to Jones as one of the “nut jobs” in the right-wing media world. Trump has been feuding with media figures—who were once loyal allies—after they criticized his war in Iran.
In the past, Jones has described Trump as a figure chosen by God to lead the United States, and he has consistently been among the biggest Trump apologists.
Jones has profited handsomely from his disinformation, raking in millions while promoting racism, sexism, and homophobia. But in the last few years, he’s paid a karmic price—and the hits just keep on coming.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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