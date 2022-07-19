The National Memo Logo

Endorse This! Colbert Renames Mobster Movie For Donald Trump

Late Show host Stephen Colbert returned from hiatus with a blistering takedown of failed former President Trump -- after it was revealed the wannabe mafioso attempted to contact a witness in the House Select Committee's January 6 investigation. Luckily, the witness declined to respond to the call and alerted counsel

“He’s trying to commit witness tampering using his own phone,” Colbert said of Trump. “You can see the whole story in the new mob film Not Very Good At This, Fellas. ”

The witness has yet to appear at a public hearing, but was called by Trump after the damning public testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson,. The hearings into the January 6 insurrection and attempted coup are scheduled to resume in prime time on Thursday.

Exclusive: Biden To Announce Executive Orders On Climate Crisis​​

President Joe Biden with solar power cell array

By Jarrett Renshaw and Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce new executive orders aimed at tackling the climate crisis on Wednesday during a trip to Somerset, Massachusetts, sources familiar with his plans told Reuters.

Jury Selection Advances In Bannon's Contempt Trial

Steve Bannon

Jury selection in the criminal contempt trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser and strategist to former President Trump, which began Monday, is set to extend into a second day as attorneys round up the tedious process of selecting non-biased jurors.

Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for his ten-month-long defiance of a subpoena issued by the bipartisan House panel probing the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol for his records and testimony.

