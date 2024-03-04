The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Trump Aide Weisselberg Will Plead Guilty To Perjury In Fraud Trial

@reuters
Trump Aide Weisselberg Will Plead Guilty To Perjury In Fraud Trial

Allan Weisselberg, right, with former President Donald Trump

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will plead guilty to perjury charges stemming from his testimony in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, the New York Times reported on Monday.His plea could come as early as Monday, sources familiar with the matter told the Times.

A lawyer for Weisselberg and a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Weisselberg, 76, was ordered last month to pay $1.1 million including interest as Trump, the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was found liable for manipulating his net worth in a civil fraud case brought by New York state's attorney general.As part of the agreement, Weisselberg is expected to admit that he lied during his trial testimony and could also concede to misleading investigators from the attorney general’s office, according to the Times. He is not expected to cooperate against the former president, it reported.

Additional reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Here's How We Know Republicans Are Lying About Their 'Support' For IVF

@DevilsTower
Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has taken the bold step of defending in vitro fertilization by introducing a nonbinding resolution. That way Republicans in the House can pretend that they’re taking steps to protect IVF without actually protecting IVF.

Keep reading...Show less
Republicans

New Poll: Most Republicans Identify As 'Christian Nationalists'

@AJPennyfarthing
New Poll: Most Republicans Identify As 'Christian Nationalists'

Soeaker Mike Johnson

McConnell Blamess ‘Impeachment’ For Trump’s Coronavirus Collapse

A new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute reveals that more than half of Republicans don’t understand America and would like either Jesus Christ or Donald Trump to lead us to a God-ordained promised land flowing with milk, honey, unchecked grift, and bottomless cheese fries.

Keep reading...Show less
Republicans
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}