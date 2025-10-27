The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Historian: Why Trump Is Obsessed With Building A White House Ballroom

Historian: Why Trump Is Obsessed With Building A White House Ballroom

Rendering of Trump's White House ballroom design

In an article for The Guardian published Sunday, political historian Jan‑Werner Müller argued that President Donald Trump’s obsessive push to build a grand new ballroom at the White House is about much more than hosting lavish receptions — it is a projection of power, messaging and raw symbolism.

Müller wrote that the project – including the demolition of the historic East Wing – combines classic elements of Trump’s governance style: bold physical spectacle, falsehoods about the impact of construction, disregard for preservation laws and networking via corporate giveaways to curry favor.

The Princeton historian placed the ballroom in a wider pattern of far-right populist leaders who use monumental architecture to claim ownership of their nations, define a “real people,” and leave enduring legacies of dominance.

"For all these peculiarities, Trump’s disfiguring the White House fits into a larger global trend: far-right populist leaders in many countries have used spectacular architecture to advance their political agenda and, more particularly, to set their vision of a 'real people' – as in 'real Americans,' 'real Hungarians' et cetera – in stone," he wrote.

Müller explained that for Trump the ballroom becomes a stage for adulation and deal-making, a place where the fantasies of his business persona intersect with the presidency.

He added that the sheer size, the private-funding narrative and the haste to advance the project all serve to dramatise a leader reshaping the “people’s house” in his own image.

“And while size matters for all far-right leaders on one level (just think of Erdoğan’s enormous palace in Ankara), hardly anybody else would have fixated on a ballroom. Perhaps the reason is as banal as the fact that banquets and catering were one of the few business ventures in which Trump ever had genuine success; more likely, it is a space for unlimited adulation of the president and for plenty of occasions for 'deal-making.'"

The writer argued that the underlying message behind this project is: “We won and now the country is ours.”

Müller contended that Trump’s fixation on the ballroom is less about function, and more about symbol. It signals a shift from democratic institutions towards spectacle, from collective governance to personalized rule. The architecture, he added, is a statement of power, permanence and entitlement.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
white house ballroom

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}