Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Desecrating Religious Shrines And Endangering The Nation

Watching Boss Trump's authoritarian street theater in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, I had three related thoughts: first that things are going to get a lot worse before they get better.

Chaos is Trump's only talent. Empowered by false bravado and Daddy's (and/or Russian Mob) money, Trump blunders into something he does not and cannot understand—the casino business, airlines, professional football, now the US government. He listens to nobody, makes one foolhardy blunder after another, bankrupts or otherwise destroys the enterprise, betrays everyone who trusted him, and blames everybody but himself for the disaster.

