Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Claims He Was Never Briefed About Russian Bounty On US Soldiers

@nationalmemo


President Trump denied on Sunday that American spy agencies ever briefed him about intelligence showing that Russia had offered rewards to Taliban-linked militants for killing US troops in Afghanistan. Trump bristled in tweets excoriating the report by The New York Times as "Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax."

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes,"

"Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us...."

"Nobody's been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration."

Citing anonymous official sources, the newspaper said Trump was briefed on the US intelligence findings in March, but has not decided how to respond. The Times investigation has since been confirmed by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Times, US intelligence officials learned that a Russian military intelligence unit had offered "bounties" to Taliban fighters to kill soldiers belonging to of the US-led NATO coalition in Afghanistan.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
taliban
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

The De-Trumpification Of America

Reprinted with permission from TomDispatch

Let's assume that Donald Trump loses the election in November.

Yes, that's a mighty big assumption, despite all the polls currently favoring the Democrats. If the economy begins to recover and the first wave of Covid-19 subsides (without a second wave striking), Donald Trump's reelection prospects could improve greatly. The Republican Party has a huge war chest ready to fund ads galore, massive targeted outreach, and widespread voter suppression. And if all that isn't enough, the president could borrow a tactic from the dictators he so admires and cancel the election outright out of concern over the coronavirus or some fabricated emergency.

Playing up fears of Trump's reelection is a useful get-out-the-vote strategy, but for the sake of argument, let's imagine that the election happens and the president loses unambiguously. A majority of Americans will sigh with relief. Still, don't count on Trump -- and more important, Trumpism -- evaporating like a nightmare at daybreak.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump