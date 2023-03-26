Far-Right Lawmaker Humbled By Fact-Check On His January 6 Claims (VIDEO)
A C-SPAN news anchor recently fact-checked Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) during a phone discussion. According to HuffPost, the conversation took place on March 24 during the Washington Journal program.
During the segment, one of the callers expressed concern about former President Donald Trump's desire “to pardon the traitors ... convicted of seditious conspiracy” in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“Come on. What the hell’s wrong with you Republicans?” the caller asked.
Biggs, who served as one of the organizers for Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally prior to the insurrection, argued that no one had been convicted of sedition in connection with the insurrection.
“Not all were convicted of seditious treason. In fact, none were. And so that’s important to understand,” he said. “The second thing I would say is many of them were convicted of misdemeanor trespass. And I think that’s important to understand as well.”
Following the first call, Brawner pivoted back to the initial answer Biggs provided and said, “Congressman, USA Today had this headline back in November of 2022 that Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ founder, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy.”
“Oh, OK,” Biggs replied. “Yeah, well, I didn’t follow that case.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.