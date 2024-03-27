The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
In New York Criminal Trial, Trump Attacks Judge Merchan -- And His Daughter

Judge Juan Merchan

Drawing by Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS

Donald Trump blasted the judge overseeing his first criminal trial and singled out his daughter for an attack.

The former president lashed out Tuesday morning after New York Supreme Court justice Juan Merchan refused to further delay his trial in the hush money case involving porn actress Stormy Daniels and scheduled jury selection to begin April 15, and Trump repeated his claims that the prosecution was politically motivated.

"Judge Juan Merchan, a very distinguished looking man, is nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump posted on Truth Social. "In other words, he hates me!"

The ex-president and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have attacked Merchan's adult daughter, who served as director of digital persuasion for Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign and worked indirectly for the Biden-Harris 2020 presidential campaign through a communications firm that contracts with progressive campaigns.

"His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem)Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden," Trump posted.

The former president's lawyers had asked Merchan to recuse himself, but a New York advisory committee on judicial ethic concluded that that his impartiality could not "reasonably be questioned" based on his daughter's position or a $15 donation he made to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Trump then went after Merchan for sentencing his longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg to five months in jail after he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud, and the judge will sentence him again April 10 after he pleaded guilty to perjuring himself in testimony in the former president's civil fraud trial.

"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health.," Trump posted. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years. He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about 'TRUMP.' He is devastated and scared!"

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Donald Trump

