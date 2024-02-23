Will Lara Trump Turn GOP Into 'GoFundMe' For Trump Defense Costs?
As discussions around Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel's ouster circulate among the party, former President Donald Trump has floated the idea of replacing the GOP leader with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump — who's already starting to call the shots, according to a Thursday NBC News interview.
During the interview, Lara Trump insisted MAGA voters wouldn't mind if their donations helped to fund the former president's piling legal bills amid his ongoing criminal cases.
"It appears Lara Trump is already laying the groundwork for her family's next big grift," MSNBC's Deadline: White House guest host Alicia Menendez said, speaking with former Bush administration official Miles Taylor. "Last week on Newsmax she said all funds the organization raised would go straight to his re-election efforts. And those efforts could include his legal bills. The cash-low candidate, who just this year, has racked up financial penalties against him of over $400 million, is poised to spend 2024 trying to finance running for president, and staying out of prison for the 91 felony charges he currently faces."
Menendez asked Taylor whether he thinks Lara Trump is right in saying Republican donors are fine with funding Trump's legal bills.
"Here's the thing, Alicia. I would like to say the answer is no, and that most people will see through this and turn them off towards Donald Trump and this will mark the end of his reign over the GOP," the ex-Department of Homeland Security chief of staff said. "But I know better than that, and I actually think Lara Trump probably knows better than we do, which is that they've so fooled the GOP base that their future and the future of the country is tied to Donald Trump that they seem willing to do almost anything to support him.
Taylor continued, "I think we all remember a few years ago the RNC solicitation that went out to help buy Donald Trump a new airplane. I mean it's that level of absurdity that they're tapping into in terms of the cult mentality around Donald Trump. But there's a couple things here that are significant about it. If the GOP turns into a GoFundMe for Donald Trump, it's likely to bankrupt candidates that are further down the ticket, that will probably result in those candidates losing their elections and bigger losses for the GOP. The thing that worries me, though, is it will, of course, help enable Donald Trump to continue his quixotic odyssey to run America. And I think that's the big concern, is that slush fund — that piggy bank, will increase his odds of winning back the White House, which is the danger."
