Why This MAGA Candidate's Mother-In-Law Says She's 'Unfit For Office'
In Nevada, far-right MAGA Republican Elizabeth Helgelien is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. But she has a major foe who clearly hopes she will drop out of the race: her former mother-in-law.
Helgelien critic Christine Halseth lambasted her in an op-ed published by the Nevada Globeon Wednesday, March 13. Halseth's son, Daniel Halseth, was married to Helgelien before being fatally stabbed by the couple's teenage daughter Sierra Halseth, and her boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero in 2021.
Sierra Halseth and Guerrero entered guilty pleas to nine counts each, including arson and murder with a deadly weapon, and are now serving life sentences in state prison, with the possibility of parole after 22 years.
Helgelien herself was never accused of doing anything wrong. But Christine Halseth, in her op-ed, argued that Helgelien — who formerly served in the Nevada State Senate — did a terrible job raising Sierra Halseth and is unfit for political office.
Christine Halseth wrote, "Elizabeth raised a murderer, was forced out of office after a series of sex scandals, was caught in a series of lies, posed for lewd photographs, and has already proven to be unelectable.…We cannot, in good conscience, allow Elizabeth Helgelien to represent honest, decent Americans in Congress."
The Daily Beast's Justin Rohrlich examines Helgelien's campaign and Christine Halseth's arguments against her in an article published on March 17.
Christine Halseth told the Beast, "I don't care about the politics. I just want to stop her."
On her campaign website, Helgelien — who is hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Susie Lee — claims that "woke liberals" are soft on crime and that she is running for "law and order."
But Christine Halseth, according to Rohrlich, "sees her ex-daughter-in-law's campaign as an insult to her and her entire family."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
- Mike Johnson Seems Nice -- Until You Take A Closer Look ›
- Busted: Moms For Liberty Moralist Quits School Board After Shoplifting Arrest ›
- Will Lara Trump Turn GOP Into 'GoFundMe' For Trump Defense Costs? ›
- Why We Know Trump's MAGA Is A Toxic Cult, Not A Political Movement ›
- Investor With Putin Ties Loaned $8 Million To Trump Entity Involved In Alleged Insider Trading ›
- Top Bannon Associate Guo Wengui Busted In Alleged Billion-Dollar Fraud ›
- How A Dank Meme Turned Into 'Dark Brandon' (And Muted MAGA) ›
- Sarah Sanders Snaps At Reporter Over 'Lecterngate' Scandal ›