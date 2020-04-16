Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Delays Relief Checks To Put His Name On Them

Donald Trump's demand that his name appear on coronavirus relief checks could delay the mailing of tens of millions of those payments, the Washington Post reported.

According to the Post, the Treasury Department ordered the Internal Revenue Service to print "President Donald J. Trump" on the left side of the relief checks millions of Americans are set to receive. It's the first time an IRS disbursement will bear the name of a president, the Washington Post reported.

The checks of up to $1,200 were part of the $2 trillion relief package Congress passed last month. The payments are intended to offset the financial losses millions of Americans have experienced after safety measures were put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Post, administration officials said Trump had requested for his name to appear in the signature line. However, presidents are not authorized to sign disbursements from the Treasury. Instead, Trump's signature will be in the memo line on the bottom left of the check under the words "Economic Impact Payment" — which describes what the money is for.

Only those who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS will receive the paper checks emblazoned with Trump's name.

It's possible that putting Trump's name on the relief payments could boost his political standing, especially if people view it as a direct payment from Trump. Democrats, for their part, are attacking Trump for delaying the payments.

"Donald Trump is further delaying cash payments to millions of Americans struggling to pay the rent and put food on the table to feed his ego," Sen. Ron Wyden (R-OR) tweeted. "Only this president would try to make a pandemic and economic catastrophe all about him."

But Trump loves to put his name on things. Many of his real estate properties are emblazoned with a big, bold, capitalized TRUMP. Trump even put his name on a mailer to millions of Americans about the administration's guidelines to slow the spread of the new virus.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

How Trump’s Weird White House Propaganda Video Broke The Law

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump has been criticized in numerous media outlets for the weeks he spent downplaying the dangers that the coronavirus pandemic posed for the United States. But when Trump held a coronavirus-related press conference on Monday, he showed journalists a video making the ludicrous claim that it was the mainstream media — not Trump — who downplayed COVID-19's severity.

And according to attorney Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the video "may have violated a legal prohibition against using appropriated funds for the dissemination of unauthorized publicity or propaganda."

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump