Trump Finally Said Out Loud That He Wants This To Be Our Last Election
This is painful to write. I feel like I’m reporting on what could be, if the worst comes to pass, the last days we have a free press and a democracy.
Tonight, we know what Trump’s real plan is.
Donald Trump, speaking to the “Believers Summit Turning Point Action” in Florida went further than he has before about his plan to hold onto power permanently. It’s far worse than we thought. Trump, departing from reading the remarks on his teleprompter, launched into an extemporaneous shouted diatribe: “Christians, get out and vote! Just this time! You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians. You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you don’t have to vote.”
There it is, spelled out in Trump’s own words: a plan to get himself back into the White House and then “have it fixed so good, you don’t have to vote.”
Donald Trump is laying plans for this to be the last American election. He is telling his crowds that he’ll “fix it” so he is, like his friend Vladimir Putin, president for life.
You know what this means: We are the ones who have to get out and vote so we can stop this man and his plans for a fascist dictatorship, complete with concentration camps, suppression of the press, jailing his enemies, and the end of the rule of law.
This is as serious as it gets, folks. Either we elect Kamala Harris as president, or we won’t have a representative democracy and a constitution anymore. What we’ll have is rule by Donald Trump and his Christian stormtroopers.