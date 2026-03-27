Trump Called Out For Hypocrisy After Voting By Mail In Florida Special Election
During President Donald Trump’s reliably bizarre Cabinet meeting on Thursday, he tried to preempt criticism of his own use of mail-in voting for a special election in Florida, after years of railing against the practice as fraudulent.
“You know why?” Trump said when asked. “Because I'm president of the United States and because of the fact that I'm president of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot for elections that took place in Florida, because I felt I should be here instead of being in the beautiful sunshine taking in Palm Beach.”
“But you were in Palm Beach, sir, the last few weekends,” the reporter replied.
No word yet on whether that reporter was exiled to right-wing Siberia.
Trump noted there are mail-in ballot exceptions for disabled voters and military members stationed abroad, but did not explain which “exception” applied to First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, both of whom also voted by mail in Florida’s March 24 special election.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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