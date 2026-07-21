New Poll Finds America's Moms (And Dads!) Strongly Disapprove Of Trump
Mothers have had it with President Donald Trump. This is according to the latest polling, which found that parents in general have made a dramatic move away from Trump, with moms accounting for the biggest shift.
The Echelon Insights survery shows that since July 2025, support for Trump has plunged by almost 30 points among moms, resulting in a net approval of -20. It also found that the majority of fathers disapprove of him. Overall, the new poll found that 61 percent of voters are negative on Trump, resulting in a total net approval of -23.
According to the Daily Beast, “It’s more bad news for Trump heading into the midterms, as cost of living concerns drive voters, and their opinions of him and his administration. Mothers are often in charge of the family budget, managing household bills and grocery shops, and have noticed the ballooning cost of living, much of which can be directly linked to decisions of the administration. Contributing to household belt-tightening are Trump’s deeply unpopular war in Iran, his tariffs on imported goods, the removal of health care cost protections, increased barriers to Medicaid, and his decision to allow the freeze on student loan payments to expire.”
The new survey found that 62 percent of moms think the economic situation will continue to get worse, while 60 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy. What’s more, 80 percent of mothers say they intend to vote in the midterms, which doesn’t bode well for Republicans, who worry about losing their majority in the House and potentially even the Senate.
“Although 54 percent of the moms surveyed identified as Republicans, compared with just 43 percent of dads, that partisan advantage did not translate into support for the president,” noted the Daily Beast. “Only 37 percent said they considered themselves primarily Trump supporters. Asked who they voted for in 2024, 50 percent of moms said Donald Trump, with 48 percent nominating Kamala Harris.
The drop in support for the president comes as he continues to focus on issues that don’t affect voters or their budgets, but do prop up his ego, like Trump’s obsession with his conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged to ensure he lost.”Trump’s fallout with moms comes as he’s seen a string of key voter blocs abandon him. In early July, a survey found that he is rapidly losing support among men, who have historically been his most loyal voters.
Last month, polls showed that the president is falling behind among the so-called “Reluctant Right” who express they are more likely to vote Democrat in the midterms. Shortly before that, another poll revealed that Trump has dropped to a new low among rural Americans.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet