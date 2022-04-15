The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump PAC Donates $500K To Group Running Ads Against Gov. Kemp

@alexvhenderson

David Perdue

GOP Rival Accuses Gov. Kemp Of ‘Hiding' 2020 Vote Fraud

Almost 15 months into Joe Biden’s presidency, former President Donald Trump continues to be obsessed with revenge — not only revenge against Democrats, but also, revenge against so-called “RINOs” (Republicans In Name Only) he considers disloyal. In Georgia, one of the conservative Republicans Trump is hoping to get even with is Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Associated Press is reporting that Trump’s political action committee, Trump PAC, has donated $500,000 to a group that is running anti-Kemp attack ads and is seemingly trying to help Kemp’s GOP primary opponent, former Sen. David Perdue.

In Trump’s mind, Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger committed a cardinal sin when they refused to go along with the Big Lie and acknowledged Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election. Perdue, in contrast, has shamelessly promoted the Big Lie, making the false and totally debunked claim that the election was stolen from Trump through widespread voter fraud.

The $500,000 donation from Trump PAC, according to AP, went to a group called the Get Georgia Right PAC.

AP’s Jeff Amy reports, “The spending appears aimed at boosting former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary. But the ad never mentions Perdue by name. It’s the first major outlay from Trump’s Save America PAC, underlining Trump’s continuing obsession with beating Kemp. Trump views Kemp as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.”

An anti-Kemp ad from Get Georgia Right, Amy notes, “criticizes Kemp for not doing enough to combat voter fraud, citing discredited claims that a Georgia law enforcement agency examined and dismissed.”

If Kemp wins the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nomination in Georgia, the Peach State will likely see a Kemp/Stacey Abrams rematch. Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race, and the fact that a liberal Democrat like Abrams performed as well as she did in what had been a deep red state made her a major figure in her party. Now, Abrams is running for governor again, and she is running a lot of ads in her state.


Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Supply Shocks Are Fueling Today's Wave Of Inflation

Jerome Powell

Inflation was in witness protection for many years, but it has finally come out of hiding, accompanied by a brass band. Prices have risen by 8.5 percent in the past 12 months, the biggest jump since 1981. The price increases that many (including me) thought would be a passing headache show no sign of abating.

Two people have gotten the bulk of the blame: Joe Biden and Jerome Powell. Biden's contribution came in the form of a big pandemic relief spending bill that spread $1.9 trillion around. Powell's sin was keeping interest rates low and the money supply growing, to encourage us all to get out, or stay in and spend.

Keep reading... Show less

Virginia Attorney Allows Plea By Pedophile Cop, Then Falsely Denies Deal

Jason Miyares

The Virginia attorney general's office and state Republicans have misled the public about a plea deal offered to a former sheriff's deputy who was convicted of attempting to solicit a minor for sex, according to court documents obtained by The American Independent Foundation.

On December 16, 2021, Loudoun County sheriff's deputy Dustin Amos posted a message to Whisper, an anonymous social media platform, reading, "Keep this cop company at work today!" Hundreds of miles away in Minnesota, an undercover detective who was conducting a sting operation saw the post. The detective struck up a conversation with Amos and posed as a 15-year-old in private messages with the sheriff's deputy. At one point, Amos replied, "15 damn your young but that's hott."

Keep reading... Show less
jason miyares
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}