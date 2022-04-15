Trump PAC Donates $500K To Group Running Ads Against Gov. Kemp
Almost 15 months into Joe Biden’s presidency, former President Donald Trump continues to be obsessed with revenge — not only revenge against Democrats, but also, revenge against so-called “RINOs” (Republicans In Name Only) he considers disloyal. In Georgia, one of the conservative Republicans Trump is hoping to get even with is Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Associated Press is reporting that Trump’s political action committee, Trump PAC, has donated $500,000 to a group that is running anti-Kemp attack ads and is seemingly trying to help Kemp’s GOP primary opponent, former Sen. David Perdue.
In Trump’s mind, Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger committed a cardinal sin when they refused to go along with the Big Lie and acknowledged Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election. Perdue, in contrast, has shamelessly promoted the Big Lie, making the false and totally debunked claim that the election was stolen from Trump through widespread voter fraud.
The $500,000 donation from Trump PAC, according to AP, went to a group called the Get Georgia Right PAC.
AP’s Jeff Amy reports, “The spending appears aimed at boosting former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary. But the ad never mentions Perdue by name. It’s the first major outlay from Trump’s Save America PAC, underlining Trump’s continuing obsession with beating Kemp. Trump views Kemp as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.”
An anti-Kemp ad from Get Georgia Right, Amy notes, “criticizes Kemp for not doing enough to combat voter fraud, citing discredited claims that a Georgia law enforcement agency examined and dismissed.”
If Kemp wins the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nomination in Georgia, the Peach State will likely see a Kemp/Stacey Abrams rematch. Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race, and the fact that a liberal Democrat like Abrams performed as well as she did in what had been a deep red state made her a major figure in her party. Now, Abrams is running for governor again, and she is running a lot of ads in her state.
I\u2019m proud to have President Trump\u2019s Complete & Total Endorsement. Georgians are tired of do-nothing, weak-kneed politicians. As Governor, I\u2019ll be a fighter, who never caves to the woke left. \n\nConservatives know they can count on me to secure our elections, stop Stacey & save GA!pic.twitter.com/bqN6KrocC8— David Perdue (@David Perdue) 1643717144
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet