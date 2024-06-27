Trump Suffers 'Rough Primary Night' As MAGA Candidates Fail
Tuesday night, June 25 brought some major bombshells in U.S. House primaries.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a far-right MAGA Republican, prevailed in Colorado's ultra-conservative 4th Congressional District — where, in the general election, she will have a definite advantage in the competition for the seat once held by former Rep. Ken Buck. And The Squad, an alliance of progressive Democratic lawmakers, suffered a brutal defeat when Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost to the more moderate Democrat George Latimer by roughly 17 percent in New York's 16th Congressional District.
But there were other important stories on June 25, including, according to Politico, some disappointments for former President Donald Trump.
Boebert's victory was good news for him, as the congresswoman has been a staunch Trump loyalist.
However, Politico reporters Ally Mutnick and Madison Fernandez stress that on the whole, June 25 was a "rough primary night" for Trump.
"The former president endorsed a replacement for Sen. Mitt Romney," Mutnick and Fernandez explain, "but Utah voters picked a Trump skeptic [Rep. John Curtis] instead. He backed his spiritual adviser [Mark Burns} for an open South Carolina House seat only to watch him narrowly lose in a runoff. Trump threw his support to the Colorado GOP chair [Dave Williams] for a House district; he was blown out by more than 30 points."
The journalists add, "On the heels of two other recent flops and one high-profile near-miss in Virginia that could have been embarrassing, the string of losses mars a nearly unblemished record this cycle."
The "misses" on June 25, according to Mutnick and Fernandez, "were all in red seats Republicans are favored to win in the fall" and underscore "the ideological factions in the GOP that have been at war all cycle."
"In those races," they observe, "Trump's loss is the establishment's triumph."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
