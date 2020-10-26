Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Privately Admits GOP Senators Are In Jeopardy (But He Doesn’t Care)

Republican senators (including Mitch McConnell, right) at the White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted to donors it will be "very tough" for Republicans to maintain their Senate majority during a private closed-door gathering at the Nashville Marriott, the Washington Post reports.

According to an anonymous attendee who spoke with the Post, Trump claimed "there are a couple senators" who are struggling with races he "can't really get involved in."

"I think the Senate is tough actually," Trump said. "The Senate is very tough. There are a couple senators I can't really get involved in. I just can't do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can't help some of them. I don't want to help some of them."

Despite his pessimistic outlook on the Senate, Trump also told donors he thinks Republicans "are going to take back the House." The president echoed that sentiment later Thursday evening during a debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

As USA Today notes:

Analysts have predicted that Democrats will not only keep the House, but have many opportunities to pick up seats. The non-partisan Cook Political Report predicts Democrats may expand their majority.

National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Jesse Hunt tried to downplay the president's lack of support for certain senatorial candidates, arguing "The Republican-led Senate and President Trump have had a great partnership over the last four years."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
2020 senate races
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Harris Slams ‘Greatest Failure In History’ As Meadows Admits Defeat In Pandemic

Sen. Kamala Harris

Photo by marcn/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Sunday slammed the Trump administration for "admitting defeat" in the fight against COVID-19 after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN "we are not going to control the pandemic."

Meadows made the remark Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, telling host Jake Tapper that the president's strategy is "to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas," even as cases skyrocket across the United States.

Keep reading... Show less
kamala harris