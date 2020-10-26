Trump Privately Admits GOP Senators Are In Jeopardy (But He Doesn’t Care)
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted to donors it will be "very tough" for Republicans to maintain their Senate majority during a private closed-door gathering at the Nashville Marriott, the Washington Post reports.
According to an anonymous attendee who spoke with the Post, Trump claimed "there are a couple senators" who are struggling with races he "can't really get involved in."
"I think the Senate is tough actually," Trump said. "The Senate is very tough. There are a couple senators I can't really get involved in. I just can't do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can't help some of them. I don't want to help some of them."
Despite his pessimistic outlook on the Senate, Trump also told donors he thinks Republicans "are going to take back the House." The president echoed that sentiment later Thursday evening during a debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Analysts have predicted that Democrats will not only keep the House, but have many opportunities to pick up seats. The non-partisan Cook Political Report predicts Democrats may expand their majority.
National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Jesse Hunt tried to downplay the president's lack of support for certain senatorial candidates, arguing "The Republican-led Senate and President Trump have had a great partnership over the last four years."
