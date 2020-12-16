Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump prosecution
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Biden Will Nominate Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary, Sources Say

@jarrell_zach

Pete Buttigieg

President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly going to name former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to play an essential role in Biden's ambitious infrastructure plan as transportation secretary, according to multiple sources.

The role of transportation secretary is an especially important job in the Biden administration which promises a "sustainable infrastructure" plan that heavily relies on the Department of Transportation (DOT). In Biden's plan, he promises to reach "net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050."

Keep reading... Show less
pete buttigieg