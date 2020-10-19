Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

'Vulnerable To Prosecution": What Trump Will Face If He Loses This Election

@alexvhenderson
Beyond His Engorged Ego, Trump Sees Nothing

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The number of allies or former allies of President Donald Trump who have faced criminal prosecutions is staggering: it's a list that ranges from Trump's 2016 campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to veteran GOP operative Roger Stone to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. If he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3, Trump himself could become the target of both federal and state prosecutors — and journalist Jon Schwarz examines some of Trump's possible legal exposure in an in-depth piece published by The Intercept on October 18.

Schwarz opens his article by acknowledging that even if Biden wins, it's "hard to imagine" that Trump will "ever be convicted of any crime, much less serve time in prison."

"No former U.S. president has ever seen the inside of a cell — and not because all presidents have faithfully followed the law," Schwarz explains. "Presidents accumulate huge favors owed, favors that they cash in, figuratively and literally, when they become former presidents."

Nonetheless, Schwarz goes on to say that "Trump is more vulnerable to prosecution than other presidents because he's engaged in so many potential nontraditional presidential crimes." And he describes some things that Trump, possibly, could be investigated for if he loses the election — from "tax fraud" to "bank and insurance fraud" to "campaign finance violations" to "bribery" and "negligent homicide."

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr., Schwarz notes, has been investigating Trump for what his office has described as "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.""Beyond Trump's taxes, Vance appears to be probing whether Trump provided insurers and banks with false statements about his financial position in order to receive lower premiums and interest rates on loans," Schwarz observes. "In certain circumstances, this would be illegal."

Another possibly area of concern for Trump, according to Schwarz, is "obstruction of justice." Former special counsel Robert Mueller, following the Russia investigation, noted that the U.S. Department of Justice has a policy against indicting a sitting president but stressed that a president "does not have immunity after he leaves office."

Of all the possible prosecutions that Schwarz describes — many of them for tax and financial matters — the most hotly debated in legal circles might be one for "negligent homicide." Schwarz notes that Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, has argued that Trump could be prosecuted for negligent homicide because of his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. But other legal experts have disagreed with Kirschner, saying that a negligent homicide case against Trump — if it came about in the first place — would be very difficult to prove.

"This would be controversial, to say the least," Schwarz explains. "But Kirschner is a serious person who served in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia for 24 years, eventually becoming chief of the homicide section."

Sen. Perdue's Racist Insult To Kamala Raises $2 Million --  For His Opponent

Sen. David Perdue

At a rally for Donald Trump on Friday, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) mocked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for her name. By Sunday, Perdue's Democratic opponent had raised nearly $2 million off of the racist comments.

Perdue intentionally mispronounced Harris' name at the Trump rally in Macon, Georgia.

"The most insidious thing that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden are trying to perpetuate, and Bernie [Sanders] and Elizabeth [Warren] and Kamala — Kah-ma-la, or Kah-mah-la, or Kamala-mala-mala, I don't know, whatever," he said, drawing laughter from the rally's attendees.

"Well that is incredibly racist," Sabrina Singh, Harris' press secretary, responded in a tweet.

On Friday evening, Jon Ossoff — Perdue's Democratic opponent — tweeted the video clip of Perdue mispronouncing Harris' name, adding, "We are so much better than this."

Perdue's viral moment backfired in a major way. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ossoff raised more than $1.8 million from 42,000 donors between Friday and Sunday.

This fundraising haul came just days after Ossoff announced raising a record-breaking $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Perdue raised roughly $5.6 million over the same period.

Harris and Perdue have served in the Senate together for four years. Perdue has even cosponsored two of Harris' bills.

Rather than quickly apologize for the racist slur of Harris, Perdue's campaign pretended it was an inadvertent error. "Sen. Perdue simply mispronounced Sen. Harris' name. He didn't mean anything by it," Perdue's spokesperson, Casey Black, tweeted on Friday.

Perdue's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time Perdue has made a bigoted attack against a political opponent. In July, the Perdue campaign made a Facebook ad featuring a distorted photo of Ossoff, who is Jewish, with his nose enlarged — a common anti-Semitic trope.

The moment was reminiscent of another Senate race 14 years ago. Then, Sen. George Allen (R-VA) was recorded harassing a 20-year-old Democratic tracker named S.R Sidarth — a Virginia native whose parents immigrated from India.

"This fella here over here with the yellow shirt. Macaca or whatever his name is," Allen said, using a racist term comparing Sidarth to a monkey. "Let's give a welcome to Macaca here. Welcome to America and the real world of Virginia."

Allen, who had been favored in the race, lost to Democrat Jim Webb after the story broke.

Ossoff is not alone among Democratic candidates in his massive 2020 fundraising advantage. Across the country, Democrats running for Senate have broken records and raised far more than Republicans in competitive races. In Maine and Iowa, Democratic challengers have outraised GOP incumbents by about a four-to-one margin over the past three months.

Polls show the race between Ossoff and Perdue to be close. RealClear Politics' average puts Perdue up by just one point, though two recent polls gave Ossoff the lead.

If no candidate receives an outright majority in November's election, the top two finishers will face off in a January runoff election.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

