New York Prosecutors Focus On Don Jr. And Top Trump Organization Official
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
New York prosecutors are exhausting a substantial amount of resources for their investigative probe into former President Donald Trump's personal and business finances. Now, according to The Daily Beast, Trump's son Don. Jr. and Allen Weisselberg, described as "one of the former president's most trusted officers," are also said to be at the center of the prosecutors' investigation.
The publication reports that Trump Jr.'s role in the Trump Organization along with his active participation in his father's Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign has made him a person of interest for prosecutors:
During his father's administration, Trump Jr. became a chief MAGA spokesman and campaigner while simultaneously serving as the Trump Organization executive vice president, fronting the business with his brother, Eric Trump. According to his company bio, Trump Jr. is involved in "deal evaluation [and] analysis," as well as the leasing operation, among other functions. Trump Jr. has also overseen the organization's international dealings, the growth of which were somewhat hampered due to his father's ascension to the presidency.
Despite holding the highest office in the land, Trump still managed to make millions off foreign business ventures based on profits from "licensing agreements and buildings in various nations across the globe." According to Forbes, Don. Jr. and his brother Eric, also "unloaded $118 million worth of the president's real estate since his January 2017 inauguration, striking deals everywhere from New York City and Los Angeles to Charleston, South Carolina, and the Dominican Republic."
Weisselberg has also found himself at the center of multiple investigations conducted by federal prosecutors. His name was also floated around amid the highly publicized case involving Trump's alleged former mistress Stormy Daniels. At the time, Weisselberg was caught in the middle of that case " for his alleged role in masterminding a plot to conceal the Trump-directed hush-money payoff during the 2016 election" to the pornographic film star.
Although Trump's senior advisers have repeatedly waived off prosecutors' investigations insisting there is nothing to be concerned about, the latest investigative details underscore Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office's dedication to holding Trump and his family accountable for any possible wrongdoing.
