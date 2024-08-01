Trump Campaign Blames Black Journalists For His Racist Meltdown
Donald Trump’s campaign is desperately trying to clean up his latest mess after he bombed Wednesday while speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday.
In a racist tirade, Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of playing cynical games with her heritage.
“She was Indian all the way,” he said, “then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went—she became a Black person.”
The campaign knew it was a disaster before it was even over. What was supposed to be an hour-long question-and-answer session was abruptly cut short by Trump’s campaign after just 34 minutes—“an indication of how much of a train wreck it was for him,” tweeted Axios reporter Sophia Cai, “and also how good the questioning was.”
Trump came out of the event on defense.
“The questions were Rude and Nasty, often in the form of a statement, but we CRUSHED IT!” he posted on social media.
The campaign immediately started spinning, issuing a statement blasting “Liberal Mainstream Media Malpractice” and the “unhinged and unprofessional” journalists and their “biased and rude treatment from certain hostile members of the media” acting out their “fake outrage.”
Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), tried to spin the disaster by painting Trump as valiant.
“President Trump walked right into the NABJ conference and showed he had the courage to take tough questions, while Kamala Harris continues to hide from any scrutiny or unfriendly media like the coward she is,” he tweeted.
The only courage on display during those 34 minutes came from ABC’s Rachel Scott, who moderated the event.
The Harris campaign responded quickly with a statement as well.
“The hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign,” communications director Michael Tyler said.
"Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency—while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in,” he continued. “Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us.”
The blatant racism on display was shocking but not surprising to anyone who’s watched Trump’s political career. He rode to political prominence in 2011 by leading the “birther” conspiracy against then-President Barack Obama, and he rode down that golden escalator in 2015 to announce his first presidential campaign with a vicious attack on Mexicans.
“They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists,” Trump ranted.
This is who he is. His campaign can’t control him, they can’t fight 78 years worth of poison in him. That’s on full display in the 11-minute supercut compiled by journalist Aaron Rupar:
That Trump could lose to a woman who is both Black and South Asian might just break him.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos